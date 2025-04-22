TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 Live Updates: TG EAPCET Engineering admit card releasing today
TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 Live Updates: Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 for the engineering stream on April 22, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official website of TG EAPCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in....Read More
The engineering stream examination will be held on May 2, 3 and 4, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The Entrance test is of 3 hrs duration and the question paper consists of total 160 questions comprising of 80 questions in Mathematics, 40 questions in Physics and 40 questions in Chemistry. All questions are of objective type (multiple choice) only and each question carries one mark.
The question paper will be prepared in three languages, however the Question paper will be displayed on screen during CBT in two options that is, (i) bilingual in English and Telugu (ii) bilingual in English and Urdu languages.
Candidates are required to answer all the questions. All questions carry equal marks. There is no negative mark for an incorrect answer.
The Entrance test is of 3 hours duration, and the question paper consists of 160 questions, 80 of which are in Mathematics, 40 of which are in Physics, and 40 of which are in Chemistry.
The engineering stream examination will be held on May 2, 3 and 4, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
A Common Entrance Test designated as "Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test" (TG EAPCET-2025) will be conducted by JNT University Hyderabad for the academic year 2025-26 for admission into the First Year of Professional Courses i.e. B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Tech.(Ag. Engineering) / B.Tech.(Dairy Technology) / B.Tech. (Biotechnology) / B.Tech.(FT) / B.Tech (Biomedical Engineering) / B.Tech. (Pharmaceutical Engineering) B.Pharm. (MPC) / Pharm-D (MPC).
The Question Paper given to the candidate shall consist of 160 questions (multiple choice type) in three different sections subject wise with four responses given to each question out of which select the appropriate answer.
The candidate should not bring any other material. This instruction sheet also should not be brought into the examination hall. Candidates should not bring Log books, Tables, Calculators, Pagers, Cell Phones, any electronic gadgets, etc., into the examination hall. Any candidate found in possession of any forbidden material will be sent out of the examination hall.
Candidates are required to bring the following to the examination hall: i) Hall Ticket ii) Ball Point Pen (Blue or Black) iii) Filled in Online Application Form with passport size Photo affixed and left hand thumb impression. iv) Attested copy of Caste certificate.
Candidates shall arrive at the examination hall at least 90 minutes before the commencement of the examination.
Hall ticket is not transferable. Any tampering of Hall Ticket will automatically lead to the disqualification of the candidate.
Hall Ticket along with Filled in Online Application Form with duly affixed recent colour passport size photograph in this form, left hand thumb impression of the candidate to be done well in advance (at least a day before the examination day) in the space provided.
The qualifying percentage of marks for the TG EAPCET-2025 is 25% of the maximum marks for consideration for ranking. However, for candidates belonging to SC / ST, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed.
Visit the official website of TG EAPCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
Click on TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
Check the admit card and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The official website to check result is eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
