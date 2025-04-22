TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 Live Updates: TG EAPCET Engineering admit card releasing today

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 Live Updates: Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 for the engineering stream on April 22, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official website of TG EAPCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in....Read More

The engineering stream examination will be held on May 2, 3 and 4, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The Entrance test is of 3 hrs duration and the question paper consists of total 160 questions comprising of 80 questions in Mathematics, 40 questions in Physics and 40 questions in Chemistry. All questions are of objective type (multiple choice) only and each question carries one mark.

The question paper will be prepared in three languages, however the Question paper will be displayed on screen during CBT in two options that is, (i) bilingual in English and Telugu (ii) bilingual in English and Urdu languages.

Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, download link, exam day guidelines and more.