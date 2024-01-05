Feeling drowsy during exam preparations? Here are 5 quick exercise tips that will help you remain fit & active

Are you preparing for an upcoming exam? Do you feel tired after only a few hours of studying? Or are you finding it hard to retain your concentration and feeling drowsy often? 5 quick exercise tips to remain fit and active while preparing for exams. (Pixabay)

Well, one of the most common problems that many students face while preparing for examinations is the lack of body movement which usually leads to stiffness and back ache. The role of exercise thus becomes crucial for students who spend hours on the study table revising the syllabus of an important examination.

According to health experts, it is important to keep oneself active and follow a light exercise routine even when at home. The movement of muscles plays a significant role in keeping an individual healthy, thereby increasing his/her metabolism.

Now, it is understandable that the routine of a student especially during exams is tight and every minute is precious. Therefore, it may be a challenging task to workout given the constraints of time. In this article, we will look at five quick exercise tips suggested by fitness experts that all students can do from the comfort of their study area, without spending much time.

1. Walking while memorizing

One of the easiest ways to keep active while studying is by walking while memorizing your chapter or topic. Rahul Ahmed, a fitness coach working in cult fitness, said, “Walking for 10 minutes while reading a book is one of the easiest yet effective ways to be active. It not only helps you maintain body movement but also is time efficient. All you need to do is walk around your room with your book without any break for at least 10 minutes. You will feel active sooner than you know.”

2. 50 rounds of Jumping jacks

Another quick and productive exercise tip is a 50-rounds of jumping jacks. Jumping jacks is a form of workout where an individual has to stretch his arms and legs and jump consecutively till the set is complete. “Jumping jacks is a powerful exercise that has its own share of benefits- the most important being fat loss. Students who are preparing for exams generally do not move as they are glued to the chair, which eventually may lead to weight gain,” says Rahul.

“By doing at least 50 rounds of jumping jacks before beginning your preparation regime or during a study break, you will be able to keep weight gain at bay and also induce a fresh dose of adrenaline that will help you concentrate better.”

3. A minute of plank

Considered one of the best exercises for core muscles, planks have a range of benefits – from improving metabolism and uplifting the mood to reducing backaches. Chanakya Sonny Kashyap, another fitness expert who is currently training in Bangkok, said, “I recommend planks to all teenagers and young adults as that is the best time to develop your core muscles. For students who are preparing for exams, planks can be a great exercise as it will help them to remain fit and healthy without much struggle.”

“All you need to do is set your timer for 60 seconds and begin the plank. At about 30 seconds you will feel how your core muscles are being used. Doing planks regularly will not only help in burning calories but also enhance your metabolism.”

4. Pressing a sponge ball

Another simple, time-efficient, yet effective form of exercise is pressing the small palm-size sponge balls. In fact, students who are preparing for exams must have a sponge ball on their study table. Pressing a sponge ball relaxes the muscles of the wrist and forearm, and calms the mind during stress. Not just this, squeezing a sponge ball also helps enhance the flexibility of fingers, thereby helping students to write faster.

5. Whole-body stretching

Last but not least, what can be better than doing a whole-body stretching exercise after spending a good number of hours on the study table? According to health experts, one of the well-known benefits of stretching is that it helps your mind to relax almost instantly. “While stretching, you must take deep breaths which automatically helps in reducing stress and anxiety. A good stretching exercise post-study hours will help you in feeling more positive,” says Chanakya.

