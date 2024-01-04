Unstop partners with Jio Creative Labs to launch Creative Hackathon, last day of registration is on January 5

Community engagement and hiring platform for students and graduates, Unstop, has joined hands with Jio Creative Labs to launch Creative Hackathon. Unstop, Jio Creative Labs partner to launch Creative Hackathon

According to a press release issued by Unstop, the event is open to all, irrespective of one’s college and chosen field, and is aimed at allowing individuals to showcase their innovative and creative ideas to make memorable content.

As per the press release, the Creative Hackathon has been segregated into two tracks, namely the strategy track and the creative track. For the strategy track, participants will be required to submit a detailed strategy about a specific product that is given to them. Whereas, for the creative track, participants will be judged on their writing skills and creativity.

Each track will offer students the opportunity to bag Summer Internships and/or Pre-Placement Interviews with Jio Creative Labs in Mumbai.

How to register:

Candidates must register with Unstop in teams of 1 to 3 members and can choose either one or both tracks to take part in the Hackathon. The deadline to register is January 5th, 2024.

Benefits:

1 lakh and an Unstop Pro subscription. The first runner-up will receive 50,000 and the same subscription, while the second runner-up will get 30,000 and the subscription. Each participant ranking from 4th to 100th will be given an Amazon voucher worth ₹ 1000 and an Unstop subscription.

1000 and an Unstop subscription. Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop, highlighted that the Hackathon initiative goes beyond mere competition and is a gateway to real opportunities.

(For more information, visit the official website)