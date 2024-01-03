IIT Madras students host 25th edition of Shaastra, many events on new-age tech planned for silver jubilee celebrations

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras students are hosting the 25th edition of Shaastra, the largest student-run, annual techno-entertainment festival in India, from January 3rd to 7th 2024. Students of IIT Madras all set to host 25th edition of Shaastra

According to a press release issued by IIT Madras, the Silver Jubilee edition will host several events on technologies like cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) along with robotics.

As per the release, the theme of Shaastra focuses on ‘Spokes of Time’, depicting the evolution of technology over time.

A total of 110 events have been lined up, while a footfall of nearly 2,000 guests per day is expected by the institution. Additionally, 12 eminent speakers will be attending the event for the flagship lecture series of Shaastra. These include Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind, IT and Digital Services Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, and Dr. Kiran Bedi, Former Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry.

Speaking to the media at the campus on Wednesday, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras highlighted that the technical festivals provide a unique platform for young innovators to meet, share, and compete those results in a very detailed valuation of their innovations.

Likewise, the Dean (Students) of IIT Madras Prof. Sathyanarayana N Gummadi welcomed the participants, speakers, judges, and other stakeholders for the 25th edition of Shaastra, adding that Boeing's Aeromodelling Competition and the finals of Flipkart GRiD 5.0 Robotics Challenge are some exciting events to look out for.

Prof. Sriram Venkatachalam, Co-Curricular Advisor of IIT Madras informed that the students this year have conceptualized 34 competitions that aim to empower participants with hands-on experiences that extend beyond the classroom.

Events planned for Shaastra 2024

Display all kinds of robotics, ranging from the Flipkart GRiD 5.0 Robotics Challenge to Robo Wars.

Challenges across aeromodelling, programming, design, and quizzing lined up for those with a competitive streak.

Envisage events to have multiple events, including Reflectorsphera, Groove-a-Graph, Flash Wave, Tron Dance, and Tech Ambience projects.

Techno-Entertainment Night featuring Sunburn Campus and Laser Show India.

Ethical Tech Summit - A 3-day International conference that provides a platform to students, amateurs, enthusiasts, and professionals from all across the country to unite, ideate, network, and deliberate upon the future of the developments in technology and its humanitarian guidelines.

Encryptcon 2024 - A two-day international research conference on cybersecurity. The conference will be attended by renowned luminary Prof. V. Kamakoti.

