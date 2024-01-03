close_game
close_game
News / Education / Top 5 Gaming courses to study in the UK

Top 5 Gaming courses to study in the UK

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 03, 2024 03:34 PM IST

The UK stands sixth on the list of the world's biggest gaming industries, with 32 million gamers and 2,200 gaming companies.

As of 2023, an estimated 3.26 billion people worldwide play video games, per Newzoo’s Global Games Market Report, which translates to around 41% of the world's population. The number is expected to go up to 4.55 billion by 2027. This increase, driven by factors such as the rise of mobile gaming, e-sports, and virtual reality, has created new opportunities for career development. A career in the gaming industry offers a unique blend of creativity, technical expertise, and strategic thinking. According to a study, the global gaming industry employs over 3.2 million people directly.

Top 5 programmes in Gaming offered by UK universities
Top 5 programmes in Gaming offered by UK universities

The UK stands sixth on the list of the world's biggest gaming industries, with 32 million gamers and 2,200 gaming companies.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The British Council says studying a gaming course in the UK will offer many advantages, including access to a thriving industry hub, diverse programme options, a strong focus on practical skills, excellent career prospects, and globally recognised credentials.

These are the top 5 gaming courses in the UK as per the council:

Pre-Master’s in Animation and Gaming: Pre-Master's in Animation and Gaming is a foundational pathway for students looking to pursue advanced studies in this field. The course typically covers fundamental concepts, skills and knowledge needed to succeed in these fields, including computer graphics, animation principles, and game design.

MA in Game Design: This programme refines skills such as 2D design, 3D modelling, technical artistry, coding, sound, storytelling, character and environment design, among others. Students engage in practical projects, honing their skills in designing, prototyping, and refining games while staying updated on industry trends and emerging technologies.

MSc in High-Performance Graphics and Games Engineering: This course is focused on the technical aspects of game development. It emphasises advanced concepts in graphics, real-time rendering, and computational techniques. This programme equips students with in-depth knowledge of algorithms, enabling them to optimize game performance and create visually stunning gaming experiences.

MSc in Computer Games Development: This programme offers a comprehensive understanding of the computer games development process, from concept to completion. Students gain knowledge in game design, programming, art, audio, and project management. They also conduct playtesting sessions and user research to ensure that the games are fun, impactful, and that they effectively reach their target audience.  

MDes in Games Design and Development: This programme combines creative design principles with technical proficiency. It allows students to design and develop their own game to the highest industry standards while gaining hands-on experience with the product lifecycle, gathering technical and professional skills, and further practical entrepreneurship knowledge.

Students looking for more information regarding the list of programmes and universities offering gaming-related courses can visit theBritish Council’s Study UK website.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out