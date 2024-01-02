GATE 2024 admit card releasing tomorrow at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, here’s how to download

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru will release GATE 2024 admit card on January 3, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can download the admit card through the official website of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. GATE 2024 admit card releasing tomorrow, here’s how to download

GATE 2024 will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The test papers will be in English Computer Based Test (CBT) and will carry 30 subject questions. The sections include- General Aptitude (GA) + Candidate's Selected Subjects.

GATE 2024 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Click on GATE 2024 admit card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IISc GATE.