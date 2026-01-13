GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: Where, how to check IIT GATE hall tickets when released

The release date of the IIT GATE hall ticket was January 2, 2026, which has been postponed. The Institute has not announced any new date of release of the admit card yet.

IIT Guwahati will conduct the GATE 2026 exam on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first or forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second or afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. GATE 2026 will be conducted for 30 test papers. A candidate is allowed to appear either in one or up to two test papers.

Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card release date, download link and other details.