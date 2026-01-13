Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: Where, how to check IIT GATE hall tickets when released

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Jan 13, 2026 11:18:11 AM IST

    GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: IIT GATE hall tickets to be out on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: Where, how to check IIT GATE hall tickets when released
    GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: Where, how to check IIT GATE hall tickets when released

    GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has not yet released the GATE Admit Card 2026. When released, candidates who are appearing for the the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 can download their hall ticket through the official IIT GATE website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

    The release date of the IIT GATE hall ticket was January 2, 2026, which has been postponed. The Institute has not announced any new date of release of the admit card yet.

    IIT Guwahati will conduct the GATE 2026 exam on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first or forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second or afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. GATE 2026 will be conducted for 30 test papers. A candidate is allowed to appear either in one or up to two test papers.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card release date, download link and other details.

    ...Read More

    The release date of the IIT GATE hall ticket was January 2, 2026, which has been postponed. The Institute has not announced any new date of release of the admit card yet.

    IIT Guwahati will conduct the GATE 2026 exam on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first or forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second or afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. GATE 2026 will be conducted for 30 test papers. A candidate is allowed to appear either in one or up to two test papers.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card release date, download link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 13, 2026 11:18:10 AM IST

    GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: Exam shift timings

    GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: The exam will be held in two shifts- first or forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second or afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

    Jan 13, 2026 11:15:04 AM IST

    GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: Exam dates

    GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: IIT Guwahati will conduct the GATE 2026 exam on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026.

    Jan 13, 2026 11:11:42 AM IST

    GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: No new release date announced

    GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: The Institute has not announced any new date of release of the admit card yet.

    Jan 13, 2026 11:06:32 AM IST

    GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: Release date

    GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: The release date of the IIT GATE hall ticket was January 2, 2026, which has been postponed.

    Jan 13, 2026 11:02:43 AM IST

    GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: Where to check hall ticket link?

    GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: When released, candidates who are appearing for the the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 can download their hall ticket through the official IIT GATE website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

    Jan 13, 2026 10:57:07 AM IST

    GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: Date and time

    GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: The date and time of release of the hall tickets have not been shared yet.

    News education competitive exams GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: Where, how to check IIT GATE hall tickets when released
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes