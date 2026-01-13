GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: Where, how to check IIT GATE hall tickets when released
GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: IIT GATE hall tickets to be out on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.
GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has not yet released the GATE Admit Card 2026. When released, candidates who are appearing for the the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 can download their hall ticket through the official IIT GATE website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in....Read More
The release date of the IIT GATE hall ticket was January 2, 2026, which has been postponed. The Institute has not announced any new date of release of the admit card yet.
IIT Guwahati will conduct the GATE 2026 exam on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first or forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second or afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. GATE 2026 will be conducted for 30 test papers. A candidate is allowed to appear either in one or up to two test papers.
GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: Exam shift timings
GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: Exam dates
GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: No new release date announced
GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: Release date
GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: Where to check hall ticket link?
GATE Admit Card 2026 News Live: Date and time
