GATE COAPS 2025 schedule out at gate.iisc.ac.in, here are the important dates

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which is the coordinating institute for COAP 2025, has released the schedule for GATE COAP 2025 on its official website. COAP refers to Common Offer Acceptance Portal, on which all Participating Institutes / PSU's will upload their offers in a common time window as specified.(HT file)

Candidates who would like to check the schedule for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal 2025 can visit the official website at gate.iisc.ac.in.

About GATE COAP 2025:

The registered candidates can access the admission /job offers by registering at COAP 2025 from all the participating institutes / PSU's where they have applied for M.Tech admissions / jobs.

For admission into M.Tech program in any of the participating institutes or applying for a job in any participating PSU, every candidate should also apply to the corresponding Institute / PSU.

COAP 2025 is a portal for M.Tech. admission offer and acceptance/rejection by participating institutes and candidates, respectively. The candidate should apply separately to the respective Institute(s) for M.Tech. admission.

Each participating institute will adhere to its respective selection procedures following their established norms and guidelines. Each candidate must register at COAP to review and select their most preferred offer, if any, from the participating institutes.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate should have a valid GATE score (Qualified in GATE 2025/2024/2023)

Important dates:

Round No Time window for candidates to view

offers and take a decision Accept & Freeze Retain & Wait Reject & Wait Round 1 May 13 (10:00 AM) to May 15 (09:00 AM) Yes Yes Yes Round 2 May 20 (10:00 AM) to May 22 (09:00 AM) Yes Yes Yes Round 3 May 27 (10:00 AM) to May 29 (09:00 AM) Yes Yes/No Yes Round 4 June 02 (10:00 AM) to June 04 (09:00 AM) Yes Yes/No Yes Round 5 June 08 (10:00 AM) to June 10 (09:00 AM) Yes No Yes View All Prev Next

