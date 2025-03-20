Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

GATE COAPS 2025 schedule out at gate.iisc.ac.in, here are the important dates

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 20, 2025 05:25 PM IST

Candidates who would like to check the schedule for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal 2025 can visit the official website at gate.iisc.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which is the coordinating institute for COAP 2025, has released the schedule for GATE COAP 2025 on its official website.

COAP refers to Common Offer Acceptance Portal, on which all Participating Institutes / PSU's will upload their offers in a common time window as specified.(HT file)
COAP refers to Common Offer Acceptance Portal, on which all Participating Institutes / PSU's will upload their offers in a common time window as specified.(HT file)

Candidates who would like to check the schedule for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal 2025 can visit the official website at gate.iisc.ac.in.

About GATE COAP 2025:

COAP refers to Common Offer Acceptance Portal, on which all Participating Institutes / PSU's will upload their offers in a common time window as specified.

The registered candidates can access the admission /job offers by registering at COAP 2025 from all the participating institutes / PSU's where they have applied for M.Tech admissions / jobs.

Also Read: Harvard dream made true: Tuition free for students haling from families earning $200,000 or less, are you eligible?

For admission into M.Tech program in any of the participating institutes or applying for a job in any participating PSU, every candidate should also apply to the corresponding Institute / PSU.

COAP 2025 is a portal for M.Tech. admission offer and acceptance/rejection by participating institutes and candidates, respectively. The candidate should apply separately to the respective Institute(s) for M.Tech. admission.

Each participating institute will adhere to its respective selection procedures following their established norms and guidelines. Each candidate must register at COAP to review and select their most preferred offer, if any, from the participating institutes.

Also Read: Sunita Williams homecoming: Which school did NASA's 'star-astronaut' graduate from? Know all about her academic journey

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate should have a valid GATE score (Qualified in GATE 2025/2024/2023)

Important dates:

Round NoTime window for candidates to view
offers and take a decision 		Accept & FreezeRetain & WaitReject & Wait
Round 1May 13 (10:00 AM) to May 15 (09:00 AM)YesYes Yes
Round 2May 20 (10:00 AM) to May 22 (09:00 AM)YesYesYes
Round 3May 27 (10:00 AM) to May 29 (09:00 AM)YesYes/NoYes
Round 4June 02 (10:00 AM) to June 04 (09:00 AM)YesYes/NoYes
Round 5June 08 (10:00 AM) to June 10 (09:00 AM)YesNoYes

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: UNESCO Internship Programme: Know about eligibility, duration, positions offered and more

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On