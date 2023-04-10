Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GCET 2023 registration begins at goacet.in, get link and know how to apply

GCET 2023 registration begins at goacet.in, get link and know how to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 10, 2023 01:52 PM IST

Interested candidates can fill the GCET 2023 application form on the official website at goacet.in till April 20.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Goa has begun the applictaion process for Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2023 today, April 10, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at goacet.in. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is April 20.

The GCET 2023 examination will be conducted on May 13 and May 14. The GCET-23 result is expected by May 20. Candidates have to pay the applictaion fee of 2000.

GCET 2023: Steps to fill the applictaion form

Visit the official website at goacet.in

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill in the Application Form and make the payment

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at www.goacet.in for updates.

goa admissions
