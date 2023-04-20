Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Goa GCET 2023 registration ends today on goacet.in

Goa GCET 2023 registration ends today on goacet.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 20, 2023 11:37 AM IST

GCET 2023: Candidates can apply for Goa CET 2023 on goacet.in. The link is given inside.

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Goa will close online registrations for the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2023 today, April 20. Candidates can register for the entrance exam on goacet.in. The registration process started on April 10. Candidates aspiring for admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy admissions at participating institutions of Goa are required to take GCET 2023.

Goa GCET 2023 registration ends today on goacet.in(Screenshot of the official GCET 2023 website)
Goa GCET 2023 registration ends today on goacet.in(Screenshot of the official GCET 2023 website)

Goa CET 2023 will be held on May 13 and 14. Results are likely to be announced by May 20.

GCET 2023 application fee is 2,000.

To apply for Goa CET 2023, click here.

How to apply for GCET 2023

Go to the official website, goacet.in.

Register with a valid email ID that belongs to you or your parents.

Now, login with the registered email ID and created password.

Fill the form and make payment.

Submit and save the confirmation page.

After this, candidates will be able to opt for exam centre. If the choice of exam centre given by a candidate is not available, s/he will be directed to choose the next available centre.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goa registration application form + 1 more
goa registration application form
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out