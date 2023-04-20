Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Goa will close online registrations for the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2023 today, April 20. Candidates can register for the entrance exam on goacet.in. The registration process started on April 10. Candidates aspiring for admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy admissions at participating institutions of Goa are required to take GCET 2023. Goa GCET 2023 registration ends today on goacet.in(Screenshot of the official GCET 2023 website)

Goa CET 2023 will be held on May 13 and 14. Results are likely to be announced by May 20.

GCET 2023 application fee is ₹2,000.

To apply for Goa CET 2023, click here.

How to apply for GCET 2023

Go to the official website, goacet.in.

Register with a valid email ID that belongs to you or your parents.

Now, login with the registered email ID and created password.

Fill the form and make payment.

Submit and save the confirmation page.

After this, candidates will be able to opt for exam centre. If the choice of exam centre given by a candidate is not available, s/he will be directed to choose the next available centre.