GUJCET 2026: Extended registration window closes today at gseb.org, direct link here

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will close the registration process for GUJCET 2026 on January 6, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Gujarat Common Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Earlier the last date to apply was December 30, 2025, which was extended till January 6.

Direct link to apply for GUJCET 2026 GUJCET 2026: How to apply To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on GUJCET 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for GUJCET is ₹350/-. The payment can be done through credit card, debit card and net banking. Candidates also have the option to select “SBI Branch Payment” and pay the fee in cash at designated SBI branches.

GUJCET is conducted for admission to degree engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy programmes in Gujarat. The examination is meant for candidates who have passed or are appearing in the HSC examination in the Science stream, including students from Group A, B and AB. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.