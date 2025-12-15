GUJCET 2026 registration opens tomorrow; apply till December 30
GUJCET 2026: The GSHSEB has released the registration schedule for GUJCET 2026, starting from December 16 to December 30, 2025.
GUJCET 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar, has announced the registration schedule for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026, a mandatory entrance exam for students seeking admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes in the state.
According to the official press note, the online application process for GUJCET 2026 will begin on December 16 and continue till December 30, 2025. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official websites www.gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org.
GUJCET is conducted for HSC Science stream students belonging to Group A, Group B and Group AB, who wish to pursue Degree Engineering or Diploma/Degree Pharmacy courses in Gujarat.
The application fee for GUJCET 2026 has been fixed at Rs. 350. Candidates can pay the fee online via the SBIePay system using credit card, debit card or net banking. Alternatively, the fee can also be paid offline at any State Bank of India (SBI) branch across the country using the SBIePay “SBI Branch Payment” option.
The board has clarified that submission of the complete online application form after fee payment is mandatory, and incomplete forms will not be accepted.
Detailed information regarding the examination, including instructions for candidates, will be made available in the GUJCET 2026 information booklet on the board’s website.
Students are advised to regularly check the official portals for updates and ensure that they complete the registration process within the stipulated timeline to avoid last-minute issues.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More