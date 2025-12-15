GUJCET 2026 registration opens tomorrow; apply till December 30

GUJCET 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar, has announced the registration schedule for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026, a mandatory entrance exam for students seeking admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes in the state.

According to the official press note, the online application process for GUJCET 2026 will begin on December 16 and continue till December 30, 2025. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official websites www.gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org.

GUJCET is conducted for HSC Science stream students belonging to Group A, Group B and Group AB, who wish to pursue Degree Engineering or Diploma/Degree Pharmacy courses in Gujarat.

The application fee for GUJCET 2026 has been fixed at Rs. 350. Candidates can pay the fee online via the SBIePay system using credit card, debit card or net banking. Alternatively, the fee can also be paid offline at any State Bank of India (SBI) branch across the country using the SBIePay “SBI Branch Payment” option.

The board has clarified that submission of the complete online application form after fee payment is mandatory, and incomplete forms will not be accepted.

Detailed information regarding the examination, including instructions for candidates, will be made available in the GUJCET 2026 information booklet on the board’s website.

Students are advised to regularly check the official portals for updates and ensure that they complete the registration process within the stipulated timeline to avoid last-minute issues.