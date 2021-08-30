Home / Education / Competitive Exams / How to download Assam Police Constable PST/PET admit cards releasing on Sept 1
How to download Assam Police Constable PST/PET admit cards releasing on Sept 1

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 07:50 PM IST

Assam Police Constable PST/PET admit cards: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam will release the admit card for the Assam Police constable PST/PET on September 1. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, Guwahati at slprbassam.in.

The candidates from the Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Cacher, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nalbari, Nagaon, South Salmara, and Tinsukia districts will be able to download the admit card.

How to download Assam Police Constable PST/PET admit cards once released

Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in

Click on the link which reads, 'Download Admit Card for PST/PET’.

Key in your credentials and login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy for future reference

Note: Candidates facing difficulty in downloading the Admit Card may immediately contact Help Line No.-8826762317 or Email to helpdesk.admitcard@gmail.com.

Candidates check the exam dates in the notification given below:

