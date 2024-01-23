HSSC Group C admit card released at hssc.gov.in, direct link here
Jan 23, 2024 07:01 PM IST
Haryana Staff Selection Commission releases Group C post admit card.
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the Group C post admit card. Candidates can download the HSSC CET group C admit card from the official website at hssc.gov.in. According to the official website, HSSC will conduct the group C examination on January 28, 2024.
HSSC Group C Admit Card 2024 link below:
Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here
https://onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in:8087/weadmitcards_phase2/applicationIndex
HSSC Group C admit card: How to download
To download the HSSC Group C admit card follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “Download Admit Card For Examination Dated 28.01.2024”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your login details
Download the admit card and print it for future reference.
Share this article