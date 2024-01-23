close_game
HSSC Group C admit card released at hssc.gov.in, direct link here

HSSC Group C admit card released at hssc.gov.in, direct link here

HT Education Desk
Jan 23, 2024

Haryana Staff Selection Commission releases Group C post admit card.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the Group C post admit card. Candidates can download the HSSC CET group C admit card from the official website at hssc.gov.in. According to the official website, HSSC will conduct the group C examination on January 28, 2024.

HSSC Group C examination to be conducted on January 28, 2024
HSSC Group C examination to be conducted on January 28, 2024

HSSC Group C Admit Card 2024 link below:

https://onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in:8087/weadmitcards_phase2/applicationIndex

HSSC Group C admit card: How to download

To download the HSSC Group C admit card follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Download Admit Card For Examination Dated 28.01.2024”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

