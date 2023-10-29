News / Education / Competitive Exams / HSSC Group D CET Answer Key 2023 Live: Haryana CET answer key latest updates
Live

HSSC Group D CET Answer Key 2023 Live: Haryana CET answer key latest updates

Oct 29, 2023 01:22 PM IST
OPEN APP

HSSC Haryana Group D CET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Haryana CET answer key awaited at hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Haryana Group D CET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release answer key of the group D Common Eligibility Test (HSSC Group D CET 2023) on its official website, hssc.gov.in. The examination was held on October 21 and 22 and preliminary answer keys are awaited.

HSSC Haryana Group D CET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates (hssc.gov.in, screenshot of home page)
HSSC Haryana Group D CET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates (hssc.gov.in, screenshot of home page)

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the exam at 798 centres across 17 districts of the state and in Chandigarh. A total of 13,75,151 candidates had registered for the group D CET which is being held for 13,536 vacancies.

After the provisional answer key is released, HSSC will invite objections from candidates, if any. The commission will review feedback of candidates and if required, changes will be made to the final answer key.

Follow this live blog for HSSC group D CET answer key direct link and other updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 29, 2023 01:22 PM IST

    HSSC group D CET 2023: Over 13,000 vacancies

    HSSC is conducting the group D CET for 13,536 vacancies. A total of 13,75,151 candidates had registered for the exam held on October 21 and 22, 2023.

  • Oct 29, 2023 12:33 PM IST

    HSSC group D CET answer key awaited

    Haryana group D CET answer key awaited. The exam was held on October 21 and 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hssc recruitment hssc hssc.gov.in haryana answer key + 3 more
live

HSSC Group D CET Answer Key 2023 Live: Haryana CET answer key latest updates

competitive exams
Updated on Oct 29, 2023 01:22 PM IST

HSSC Haryana Group D CET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Haryana CET answer key awaited at hssc.gov.in.

live HSSC Haryana Group D CET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates (hssc.gov.in, screenshot of home page)
ByHT Education Desk

CSEET admit card 2023 for November exam out on icsi.edu, link to download it

CSEET November Admit Card 2023: Candidates who have applied for the exam can now go to icsi.edu and download it.

CSEET November admit card 2023 out on icsi.edu, direct link(ICSI website)
competitive exams
Published on Oct 29, 2023 10:57 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC 69th Prelims Final Answer Key out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, download link here

BPSC 69th Prelims Final Answer Key has been released. The download link is given here.

BPSC 69th Prelims Final Answer Key out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, download link here (Shutterstock)
competitive exams
Published on Oct 28, 2023 06:54 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IBPS PO Main Exam: Centre change link for Manipur candidates available, link here

IBPS PO Main Exam center change link for Manipur candidates available at ibps.in. Direct link here.

IBPS PO Main Exam: Centre change link for Manipur candidates available, link here
competitive exams
Published on Oct 28, 2023 06:11 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

TS SET 2023 exam begins today, important instructions for candidates here

TS SET 2023 exam begins today, October 28, 2023. Check important instructions here.

TS SET 2023 exam begins today, important instructions for candidates here
competitive exams
Published on Oct 28, 2023 12:00 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPSSSC PET 2023 exam begins today, admit card details & exam day guidelines here

UPSSSC PET 2023 exam begins today, October 28, 2023. Check admit card details and exam day guidelines here.

UPSSSC PET 2023 exam begins today, admit card details & exam day guidelines here (Agencies/file)
competitive exams
Published on Oct 28, 2023 11:12 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

RPSC RAS 2021 interview admit card out, download link here

RPSC RAS 2021 interview admit card has been released. The download link is given here.

RPSC RAS 2021 interview admit card out, download link here (File Photo)
competitive exams
Published on Oct 27, 2023 08:11 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

AIBE 18 registration date extended again, exam date postponed

AIBE 18 registration date has been extended again. Check new registration last date and exam date here.

AIBE 18 registration date extended again, exam date postponed
competitive exams
Published on Oct 27, 2023 05:35 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UGC NET December registration deadline extended, apply on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The deadline has been extended considering representations received from candidates, NTA said.

UGC NET December registration deadline extended, apply on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.(HT FILE)
competitive exams
Published on Oct 27, 2023 03:07 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JKPSC exam date for Assistant Professor Medical, other posts announced

JKPSC Exam Date 2023: As per the notification, the exam will be held on October 29, Sunday, in two shifts – from 10 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

JKPSC exam date for Assistant Professor Medical, other posts out(HT FILE)
competitive exams
Published on Oct 27, 2023 09:22 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SSC Exam Calendar 2023: Constable GD & Constables in Delhi Police exam dates out

SSC exam dates out for Constable GD & Constables in Delhi Police at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Exam Calendar 2023: SSC Constable GD & Constables in Delhi Police exam dates out at ssc.nic.in (ssc.nic.in)
competitive exams
Published on Oct 26, 2023 08:19 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

FMGE Exam: NBE announces Foreign Medical Graduate Exam likely in January 2024

FMGE Exam will likely be conducted in January 2024. The official notice is attached here.

FMGE Exam: NBE announces Foreign Medical Graduate Exam likely in January 2024
competitive exams
Published on Oct 26, 2023 07:07 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UGC NET December 2023: Registration ends on October 28, link here

UGC NET December 2023 registration ends on October 28, 2023. Direct link given here to apply online.

UGC NET December 2023: Registration ends on October 28, link here (Hindustan Times)
competitive exams
Published on Oct 26, 2023 06:36 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Logical Reasoning series: Tips to crack and ace exams

If you are preparing to attempt competitive exams be it to study abroad or to crack the government exams, logical reasoning is an integral part of the exam.

As much as logical reasoning can be confusing and a tough nut to crack, it can also be fun trying to attempt these questions.(Shutterstock)
competitive exams
Published on Oct 26, 2023 02:44 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

HPPSC SET 2023: Registration underway at hppsc.hp.gov.in, link here

HPPSC SET 2023 registration underway. Candidates can apply at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC SET 2023: Registration underway at hppsc.hp.gov.in, link here
competitive exams
Published on Oct 26, 2023 02:40 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out