HSSC Group D CET Answer Key 2023 Live: How to check Haryana CET answer key when released

HSSC Haryana Group D CET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release preliminary answer keys of the group D Common Eligibility Test (HSSC Group D CET 2023) on the website hssc.gov.in. The recruitment test was held on October 21 and 22 and answer keys of both days and all shifts will be released next. HSSC Haryana Group D CET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates(Shutterstock)

NTA conducted the exam for a total of 13,75,151 registered candidates at 798 exam centres located in Haryana and Chandigarh.

This recruitment drive is being held for filling 13,536 group D vacancies in the state. After the provisional answer key, candidates will get the option to raise objections, if any. The commission will review the feedback of candidates and prepare the final answer key.

