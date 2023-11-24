close_game
HTET 2023 admit card released at bseh.org.in, here's direct link to download

HTET 2023 admit card released at bseh.org.in, here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 24, 2023 06:18 PM IST

Admit card for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2023 released.

Board of School Education, Haryana has released the admit card for the the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2023 today, November 24. Candidates who will appear for the HTET 2023 examination can download the admit card from the official website at bseh.org.in. Candidates will be able to download the HTET 2023 admit card using their login credentials.

The HTET 2023 examination will be conducted on December 2 and 3, 2023. On December 2 the exam will be held from 3 pm to 5: 30 pm and on December 3 the examination will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

Direct link to download HTET 2023 admit card

HTET 2023 admit card: How to download admit card

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on the HTET 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Exam and College Guide
