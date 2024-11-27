Board of School Education Haryana has postponed HTET 2024 examination. Candidates who want to appear for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can check the official notice on the website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. HTET 2024 examination postponed due to technical reasons, check notice here

The examination scheduled to be held in December 2024 has been cancelled due to technical reasons. The new dates will be available on the official website.

The official notice reads, “All concerned are hereby informed that Haryana Teacher Examination-2024 was to be conducted on 07.12.2024 (Saturday) and 08.12.2024 (Sunday), but due to technical reasons the examination has been postponed. For upcoming dates, visit BSEH website www.bseh.org.in.”

HTET 2024 examination: How to check notice

Candidates can download the postponement notice by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on HTET 2024 examination link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the details.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier, the HTET examination was scheduled to be held on December 7 and December 8. The Level III examination was scheduled on December 7 in the evening shift—from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. The Level II exam was scheduled to be held on December 8 in the morning session from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and the Level I exam was scheduled for December 8 in the evening session from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

The Board had previously informed that strict measures were to be taken to conduct HTET 2024, such as installing high-security cameras and jammers at the examination centers and adopting QR code, alphanumeric, and other formulas on the question papers.

However, now that the examination has been cancelled, candidates are advised to check the official website of BSEH for the latest updates.