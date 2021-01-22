HTET Result 2020 declared at haryanatet.in, check details here

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Thursday declared the Haryana teachers’ eligibility test 2020 on its official website haryanatet.in

Board chairman Jagbir Singh said that as many as 66,883 candidates had appeared for level 1, of which 1,863 men and 2,843 women cleared the exam. The men's pass percentage stood at 9.06 % and 6.14 percent women cleared the level 1 exam.

“In level 2, a total of 95,820 appeared for the exam, of which 1,612 men (6.10% male pass percentage) and 3,322 females cracked the exam, with a pass percentage of 4.79. In level 3, as many as 75,103 aspirants appeared in the exam, of which 1,274 men (5.50% ) and 1,782 women passed the exam with a pass percentage of 3.43%)," he added.

HTET 2020 was conducted on January 2 and 3. Here's how to check result:

Visit the website- haryanatet.in

Click on result tab

Key in your registration number and date of birth

Your Haryana TET result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out




















