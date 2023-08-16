Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023 on August 16, 2023. Candidates who will appear for IBPS Clerk preliminary examination can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023 released at ibps.in, download link here

The admit card will be available to candidates on the official site of IBPS from August 16 to September 2, 2023. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your call letter will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The prelims exam of IBPS Clerk 2023 is tentatively scheduled for August or September. The exact date and time of the exam will be mentioned on admit cards. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON