 IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 released at ibps.in, download link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 released at ibps.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Aug 14, 2024 08:06 AM IST

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 has been released. The download link is given here.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 on August 13, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Online Preliminary Examination for Recruitment of Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP CLERKS-XIV) can download the admit card through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 released at ibps.in, download link here
IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 released at ibps.in, download link here

The call letter will be available on the official website from August 13 to August 31, 2024.

The preliminary examination for Clerk will be conducted on August 24, 25 and 31, 2024. The online prelims exam will consist of objection tests of 100 marks. This test would be of 1 hour duration consisting of 3 sections- English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The exam duration is for 60 minutes.

Direct link to download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024: How to download

Those candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are required to qualify in each test according to the cut-off marks determined in each test. Each candidate must secure a minimum score on each of the tests and on the total to be considered to be shortlisted for themain examination.

The pre-exam training call letter has also been released and is available on the official website. The deadline to download the hall tickets is August 17, 2024.

IBPS Clerk 2024 will fill 6,148 vacancies in 11 participating banks. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 released at ibps.in, download link here
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On