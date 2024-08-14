Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 on August 13, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Online Preliminary Examination for Recruitment of Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP CLERKS-XIV) can download the admit card through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 released at ibps.in, download link here

The call letter will be available on the official website from August 13 to August 31, 2024.

The preliminary examination for Clerk will be conducted on August 24, 25 and 31, 2024. The online prelims exam will consist of objection tests of 100 marks. This test would be of 1 hour duration consisting of 3 sections- English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The exam duration is for 60 minutes.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024: How to download

Those candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are required to qualify in each test according to the cut-off marks determined in each test. Each candidate must secure a minimum score on each of the tests and on the total to be considered to be shortlisted for themain examination.

The pre-exam training call letter has also been released and is available on the official website. The deadline to download the hall tickets is August 17, 2024.

IBPS Clerk 2024 will fill 6,148 vacancies in 11 participating banks. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.