IBPS Clerk Admit Card for pre-exam training 2024 out on ibps.in, direct link to download and other details here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, released the admit cards for Pre-Examination Training (PET) on Monday, August 12. Candidates who registered for the position of clerk under the CRP Clerk XIV recruitment process can download their hall tickets from the official website at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2024 released on ibps.in. Direct link to download is given here.

The deadline to download the hall tickets is August 17, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that only candidates belonging to the reserved categories such as Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Minority Community, Ex-Servicemen, and Persons with Benchmark Disability can download the IBPS Clerk PET admit card.

The IBPS had written in an official notice that “Pre-Examination Training may be arranged either in Online Mode or Physical Mode for a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Other Backward Classes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities at certain centers viz. Agartala, Agra, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Balasore, Behrampur (Ganjam), Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Dhanbad, Gorakhpur, Gulbarga, Guwahati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Karnal, Kavaratti, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Mysore, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji (Goa), Patiala, Patna, Port Blair, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shimla, Shillong, Siliguri, Thiruchirapalli, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijaywada and Vishakhapatnam.”

Notably, the Pre-examination training is aimed at giving these candidates an understanding of the examination.

The IBPS stated that, “By merely attending the Pre-Examination Training no candidate acquires any right to be selected in any of the Participating Banks mentioned.”

Furthermore, it added, “While training will be imparted free of cost, all other expenses regarding travelling, boarding, lodging, etc. will have to be borne by the candidate for attending the pre-examination training programme at the designated Centres.”

IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

On the home page, click on the link titled, “Online Pre-Examination Training for SC/ST/OBC/Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ PWBDs Candidates who Opted for PET under CRP-Clerks-XIV.”

Enter the required credentials on the login page.

Check the IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.