NIRF Rankings 2024: IGNOU is top Open University, Anna University dominates State Public University category
NIRF Rankings 2024: This year, three new categories, namely Skill University, State Public University, and Open University, have been included in the rankings.
NIRF Rankings 2024: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was the number one university in the newly introduced category of "Open Universities" in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, released on Monday. Netaji Subhash Open University, Kolkata, clinched second place, while Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad, took third place.
In the Skill University category, Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, Pune (Formerly Symbiosis Skill and Open University) ranked first, followed by Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Haryana, and Bhartiya Skill Development University, Rajasthan.
In the State Public University Category, Anna University, Chennai, is in first place, followed by Jadavpur University, Kolkata, and Savitribai Phule Pune University, in second and third place, respectively.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan conferred the recognition in the ninth edition of NIRF Rankings in New Delhi on Monday. IGNOU's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Uma Kanjilal, received the award given to the university for bagging top spot in the Open University Category.
The Education minister also praised the critical role of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) like IGNOU in expanding access to education for marginalised communities, particularly women from rural and semi-urban areas, thus promoting gender parity.
The rankings were released for 16 categories, up from 13 last year. Apart from three newly added ranking categories, the other categories are Universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, and innovation.
The ranking framework measures institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.
The ranks are assigned based on the total sum of marks assigned for each of these five broad groups of parameters.
The full list of state universities can be checked by clicking here.
