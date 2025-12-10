IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2025 released at ibps.in, direct link to check here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for the interview round can check the admit card link and download it from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The call letter will be available on the official website from December 9 to December 24, 2025.

The total marks allotted for the Interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will not be less than 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates). The relative weightage (ratio) of the Online Main Exam and interview will be 80:20, respectively.

Interview scores of the candidates failing to secure minimum qualifying marks or otherwise barred from the interview or further process shall not be disclosed.

Direct link to download IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2025 IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2025: How to download To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have passed the mains exam are eligible to appear for the interview round.

The mains result was announced on December 1, 2025.

Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.