IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 News: Credentials to be kept ready to check Probationary Officer scorecard when out

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Live News: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is expected to release the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 soon. When released, candidates who took the probationary officer preliminary exam will be able to check the results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in, when out.

Ahead of the result, candidates are advised to keep their details ready to check the result. The important credentials include the following:

The institute had likely conducted the preliminary exam for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT) on August 17, 23 and 24, 2025.

There were a total of 100 questions asked, and the total marks was 100.

Candidates must qualify in each of the three tests by securing the minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by IBPS, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for the Online Main Examination.

There is negative marking for incorrect responses, wherein one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty for each wrong answer.

Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Steps to check Candidates will be able to check the IBPS PO Prelim Result 2025 by following the steps mentioned below: