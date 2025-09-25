IIM Indore opens admissions for 2nd C-Suite CEO Programme, aims to empower future-ready business leaders

The Indian Institute of Management Indore is inviting applications to the second cohort of its marquee C-suite offering - the Chief Executive Officers Programme. IIM Indore is accepting applications for second cohort of Chief Executive Officers Programme. (Photo: iimidr.ac.in)

The programme has been designed to help aspiring and current CEOs and senior leaders build strategic and digital leadership acumen while steering transformation across a fast-shifting business ecosystem.

Through this programme, leaders can move decisively from functional management to enterprise leadership.

Also read: IIM Ahmedabad placement audit report reaffirms institute's strong industry connect, robust placement process

The programme spans 11 months and targets senior leaders and executives approaching the C-suite with at least eight years of industry experience.

In addition, it enables the capability to lead differently, drive innovation across teams, navigate risk and uncertainty, and inspire transformative change.

Learners learn to set bold, actionable growth plans, accelerate go-to-market strategies, foster a collaborative, innovation-led culture, and place the customer at the centre of decision-making, a press statement informed,

Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director at IIM Indore, shed light about the programme, and explained that the Chief Executive Officers Programme equips senior leaders to navigate disruption with judgement, resilience and purpose.

Also read: IIM Sambalpur welcomes first batch of BS Programmes in Data Science & AI, Management & Public Policy

“We blend rigorous scholarship with contemporary practice to build strategic depth, digital fluency and stakeholder credibility. With masterclasses from top CEOs and an immersive campus experience, learners return to their organisations ready to lead transformation and compound value for sustainable advantage,” Prof. Rai said.

Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head at TimesPro expressed delight for partnering with IIM Indore for the marquee programme designed for India’s next generation of CEOs.

“The curriculum builds cross-functional fluency, customer centricity and data-led decision-making, empowering leaders to accelerate growth, de-risk execution and embed innovation at scale across markets, industries and cycles,” he added,

There will be a three-day campus immersion designed to catalyse lifelong leadership networks.

Learners will engage in forums that encourage the exchange of industry-specific insights and the cross-pollination of ideas—broadening functional expertise and strengthening leadership capability.

Also read: 5 researchers of IIM Lucknow selected among world's top 2% scientists list

The curriculum emphasises on four core domains: Technology and Analytics, Consumer Behaviour and Customer Centricity, Strategy, and Leadership.

The programme features live faculty-led sessions, contemporary case studies, assessments, quizzes and tests.

Sessions are delivered via TimesPro’s state-of-the-art Interactive Learning platform in Direct-to-Device mode, supporting busy executives with high-impact, flexible engagement.

Learners who complete the programme successfully become eligible for the Executive Education Alumni status of IIM Indore.