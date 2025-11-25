IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Office Assistant hall ticket to be out soon at ibps.in
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 LIVE: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 soon. When released, candidates who will appear for the Office Assistant preliminary exam can download the hall ticket through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in....Read More
The Office Assistant preliminary examination will be held on December 6, 7, 13 and 14, 2025. The exam duration is for 45 minutes and will comprise of 80 questions for 80 marks. The question paper will be divided in two sections- Reasoning and Numerical Ability.
The call letter for the Preliminary Exam will not be collected at the examination venue. However, it will be duly authenticated/stamped by the exam centre staff. The candidate will need to retain the call letter (along with an authenticated/ stamped copy of the ID proof) safely. Those candidates who are called for the Main Exam will be required to bring this call letter along with the Main Exam call letter and other requisite documents as per the information provided in the “information handout” and call letter.
