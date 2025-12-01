The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for the Office Assistant preliminary exam can download the hall ticket through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 released at ibps.in, download link here

The admit card for Office Assistant preliminary exam will be available on the official website till December 14, 2025.

The Office Assistant preliminary examination will be held on December 6, 7, 13 and 14, 2025. The exam duration is for 45 minutes and will comprise of 80 questions for 80 marks. The question paper will be divided in two sections- Reasoning and Numerical Ability.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download Candidates who will appear for the written prelims exam can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidate will need to retain the call letter (along with an authenticated/ stamped copy of the ID proof) safely. Those candidates who are called for the Main Exam will be required to bring this call letter along with the Main Exam call letter and other requisite documents as per the information provided in the “information handout” and call letter. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.