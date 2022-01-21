ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Foundation, Inter, Final course time table released

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released ICAI CA May Exams 2022 timetable. The date sheet has been released for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final course exams. Candidates who will appear for the Chartered Accountant examination in May can check the schedule through the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

The examination will begin on May 23 and will end on May 29 for Foundation course. The Intermediate course exam will begin on May 15 for Group 1 and will end on May 22, 2022, and on Mat 24 for Group II and will end on May 30, 2022. The Final course Group 1 exam will begin on May 14 and will end on May 21 and Group II will begin on May 23 and will end on May 29, 2022. The International Taxation Assessment Test will be conducted from May 14 to May 17, 2022.

The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm as per the papers.

The applications for admission to Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations will be conducted from February 21 to March 13, 2022. Candidates can apply online through icaiexam.icai.org.