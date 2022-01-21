Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Foundation, Inter, Final course time table released
competitive exams

ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Foundation, Inter, Final course time table released

ICAI CA May Exams 2022 time table has been released for foundation, inter, final course exams. Candidates can check the complete schedule below. 
ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Foundation, Inter, Final course time table released
ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Foundation, Inter, Final course time table released
Published on Jan 21, 2022 04:29 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released ICAI CA May Exams 2022 timetable. The date sheet has been released for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final course exams. Candidates who will appear for the Chartered Accountant examination in May can check the schedule through the official site of ICAI on icai.org. 

The examination will begin on May 23 and will end on May 29 for Foundation course. The Intermediate course exam will begin on May 15 for Group 1 and will end on May 22, 2022, and on Mat 24 for Group II and will end on May 30, 2022. The Final course Group 1 exam will begin on May 14 and will end on May 21 and Group II will begin on May 23 and will end on May 29, 2022. The International Taxation Assessment Test will be conducted from May 14 to May 17, 2022.

&lt;strong&gt;Official Time Table Here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm as per the papers. 

The applications for admission to Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations will be conducted from February 21 to March 13, 2022. Candidates can apply online through icaiexam.icai.org. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icai ca foundation education
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out