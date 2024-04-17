ICAI Admit Card 2024 Live: Updates on CA Inter, Final hall tickets at eservices.icai.org

ICAI CA Admit Card 2024 Live: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to issue admit cards for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examinations soon. The exams will begin on May 2 and hall tickets will be issued on eservices.icai.org. Last year too, ICAI CA Inter and Final May exams started on May 2 and admit cards were issued on April 17. ...Read More

This year, CA Inter group 1 exams are scheduled for May 3, 5 and 9 and group 2 exams will be on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024. CA Final group 1 exams are scheduled for May 2, 4 and 8, and group 2 exams for May 10, 14 and 16. The International Taxation -Assessment Test will take place on May 14 and 16, 2024.

The CA Inter and Final exam schedule was revised previously in view of the Lok Sabha elections. A petition to further reschedule these exams was filed in the Delhi High Court, but it was rejected.

When released, the direct links to download ICAI CA Inter, Final exams will be shared here. Follow this live blog for the latest updates.