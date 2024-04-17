Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi310C
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    ICAI Admit Card 2024 Live: Updates on CA Inter, Final hall tickets at eservices.icai.org

    Apr 17, 2024 1:51 PM IST
    ICAI Admit Card 2024 Live: CA Inter and Final exam hall tickets will be released on the institute's website, eservices.icai.org. 
    ICAI Admit Card 2024 Live: CA Inter, Final hall tickets expected soon on eservices.icai.org (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
    ICAI Admit Card 2024 Live: CA Inter, Final hall tickets expected soon on eservices.icai.org (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    ICAI CA Admit Card 2024 Live: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to issue admit cards for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examinations soon. The exams will begin on May 2 and hall tickets will be issued on eservices.icai.org. Last year too, ICAI CA Inter and Final May exams started on May 2 and admit cards were issued on April 17. ...Read More

    This year,  CA Inter group 1 exams are scheduled for May 3, 5 and 9 and group 2 exams will be on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024. CA Final group 1 exams are scheduled for May 2, 4 and 8, and group 2 exams for May 10, 14 and 16. The International Taxation -Assessment Test will take place on May 14 and 16, 2024.

    The CA Inter and Final exam schedule was revised previously in view of the Lok Sabha elections. A petition to further reschedule these exams was filed in the Delhi High Court, but it was rejected. 

    When released, the direct links to download ICAI CA Inter, Final exams will be shared here. Follow this live blog for the latest updates. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 17, 2024 1:50 PM IST

    ICAI Admit card 2024 live: CA Inter, Foundation exam dates

    CA Inter group 1: May 3, 5 and 9

    Group 2: May 11, 15 and 17

    CA Final group 1: May 2, 4 and 8

    Group 2: May 10, 14 and 16

    International Taxation -Assessment Test: May 14 and 16, 2024.

    Apr 17, 2024 1:49 PM IST

    ICAI Admit card 2024 live: Last year's CA Inter, Foundation admit card release date

    Last year, the CA Inter, Foundation May exams started on May 2 and admit cards were released on April 17. This year too, the exams will start on May 2. 

    Apr 17, 2024 1:48 PM IST

    ICAI Admit card 2024 live: CA Inter, Foundation hall tickets expected soon

    The ICAI is expected to release CA Inter, Foundation exam admit cards soon. These exams are scheduled for May and admit cards will be issued on eservices.icai.org. 

    News education competitive exams ICAI Admit Card 2024 Live: Updates on CA Inter, Final hall tickets at eservices.icai.org
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes