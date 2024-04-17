ICAI admit card 2024 for CA Inter, Final exams awaited, step to download from eservices.icai.org

ICAI Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will hold the next session of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examinations in May and admit cards of the two examinations are awaited. When released, candidates can download it from eservices.icai.org using their identification numbers and passwords. ICAI admit card 2024 for CA Inter, Final exams awaited on eservices.icai.org (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The ICAI CA Inter exam for group 1 are scheduled for March 3, 5 and 9, while group 2 exams will be on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024.

CA Final group 1 exams will be held on May 2, 4 and 8, and group 2 exams will be on May 10, 14 and 16.

The International Taxation -Assessment Test will be held on May 14 and 16, 2024.

ICAI CA Inter, Final admit card 2024: Direct link to the official website

The ICAI CA Inter and Final exams will be held according to the revised schedule announced by the institute in view of the Lok Sabha elections. In March, the application form correction window was reopened, and the institute allowed the candidates to change their exam cities, groups, and mediums.

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court for further rescheduling of these exams.

The petitioners flagged transportation and other issues that may arise due to the Lok Sabha Elections, but the court dismissed it, saying no rule suggests exams can not take place during elections.

“Mere fact that candidates taking the exam may face hardship in undertaking the exam cannot be a ground for the court to derail the exam which is to be taken by approx 4.26,000 aspirants. This court is surprised that such a request has been made,” it said.

Meanwhile, the CA Foundation examination will be held in June 2024 after the Lok Sabha Elections. There is no change in the Foundation exam dates.