ICSI CS admit card 2023 released for June exam at icsi.edu, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
May 22, 2023 04:21 PM IST

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the CS Executive and Profession June 2023 session exam. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website icsi.edu or icsi.indiaeducation.net.

The dates of the ICSI CS Executive and Professional exam are June 1 to June 10. The examination will take place in a single session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Direct link

ICSI CS admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on “Download E-Admit Card For Executive and Professional Programmes June,2023 Examination”

Key in your 17-digit Registration Number and submit

ICSI CS admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Topics
icsi icsi cs admit card. + 1 more
icsi icsi cs admit card.
Monday, May 22, 2023
