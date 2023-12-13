close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2023 admit cards out on icsi.edu

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2023 admit cards out on icsi.edu

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 13, 2023 11:31 AM IST

Candidates can download ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2023 admit cards from the website icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released admit cards of the CS Executive (old and new syllabus) and Professional admit cards for December 21-30 examinations. Candidates can download ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2023 admit cards from the website icsi.edu.

Direct link

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The 17-digit registration number is required to download ICSI admit cards.

ICSI has informed that admit cards will not be sent to candidates by post. The institute has asked candidates to download it immediately to avoid any last minute inconvenience and to verify particulars such as name, photo, signature, registration number, stage of examination, exam centre name, address, code, syllabus, medium an module of examination, date and time of examination, details of paper-wise exemption granted, etc.

“Student are advised to carefully read the Instructions to Examinees (attached with E-Admit Card) before appearing in the Examinations. In case of any query/ discrepancy, please feel free contact to the Institute immediately at the E-Mail id : enroll@icsi.edu,” it said.

How to download ICSI December 2023 admit card

  1. Go to the institute website, icsi.edu.
  2. On the home page, find and open the link for CS Executive, Professional December exam admit card.
  3. Login after entering your 17-digit registration number.
  4. Check and download the admit card.
  5. Read the instructions and verify the particulars.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
