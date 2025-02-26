The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will begin the ICSI CS June 2025 Exam enrolment process on February 26, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the June examination can find the direct link through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CS June 2025 Exam: Enrolment begins today at icsi.edu, check schedule here

The last date for submission of enrollment , Addition of module/Group (Without Late Fee) is March 25, 2025. The enrolment process with late fee will end on April 9, 2025. Enrollment services (Change of Centre /Module /Medium /Optional subject/ Cancellation of Exemption Request/ Re-submission of Call For Documents for granting Exemption on the Higher Qualification) will be done on May 1, 2025.

The ICSI CS June 2025 examination will begin on June 1 and will conclude on June 10, 2025. The examination will be held in single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm. The Executive program exam will begin with Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws, Professional Programme (Syllabus – 2017) exam will begin with Governance, Risk Management, Compliances and Ethics and Professional Programme (Syllabus – 2022) will begin with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) – Principles and Practice papers.

ICSI CS June 2025 Exam: How to apply

Candidates can enrol themselves by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

2. Click on examination link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on CS Executive and Professional link.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

5. Once registration is done, login to the account.

6. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

ICSI CS June 2025 datesheet released at icsi.edu, check timetable here

The examination fee for Executive program is ₹1500/- per group, for professional program, the exam fee is ₹1800/- per module/ group. The late fee for all stages is ₹250/- and change of centre/ module/ medium/ optional subject is ₹250/- each change. Students may please note that for all the transactions (including failed transactions), Request Id and Transaction Id are generated by the system. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.