The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CS June 2025 datesheet. Candidates who want to appear for Company Secretaries Examinations- June 2025 can check the timetable through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CS June 2025 datesheet released at icsi.edu, check timetable here

The examination will begin on June 1 and will conclude on June 10, 2025. The examination will be held in single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm. The Executive program exam will begin with Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws, Professional Programme (Syllabus – 2017) exam will begin with Governance, Risk Management, Compliances and Ethics and Professional Programme (Syllabus – 2022) will begin with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) – Principles and Practice papers.

ICSI CS June 2025 datesheet: How to download

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on latest updates link and a new page will open.

Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on student link.

Now click on ICSI CS June 2025 datesheet link available on the home page.

Check the exam dates and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will get 15 minutes of extra time for reading the question paper. The question paper will be given to the candidates at 9 am and candidates will get time till 9.15 am to read it.

