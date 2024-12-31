Menu Explore
CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Last date to register extended, check notice at csirnet.nta.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Dec 31, 2024 12:46 PM IST

CSIR UGC NET December 2024 registration date extended. The last date to apply is given here. 

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for CSIR UGC NET December 2024. The last date to apply for Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 has been extended till January 2, 2025. Candidates who want to apply online can do it through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Last date to register extended, check notice here
CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Last date to register extended, check notice here

As per the official notice, the last date for payment of the fee is January 3, 2025, and corrections in the particulars in the online application form are from January 4 to January 5, 2025. A candidate is to submit only one application. Under no circumstances will candidates be allowed to fill out more than one Application Form.

All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars when the correction/editing window is made live.

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on CSIR UGC NET December 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CSIR UGC NET examination will begin on February 16 and will end on February 28, 2025. The duration of the examination is for 180 minutes and the paper pattern is objective type with MCQ. The medium of the paper is bi-lingual.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2024, she/he may contact on 011 - 40759000 /011 - 69227700 or e-mail at csirnet@nta.ac.in. For further clarification related to the Joint CISR-UGC NET December 2024, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA: https://csirnet.nta.ac.in/, for the latest updates.

Official Notice Here

Direct link to apply here

