GUJCET 2025 registration ends today, apply at gujcet.gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will close the online registration window for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2025) today, December 31. GUJCET 2025 registration ends today, December 31 (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Application forms for GUJCET 2025 can be submitted at gujcet.gseb.org with a fee of ₹350. Candidates need to pay the exam fee first and then submit their forms.

GUJCET 2025: Direct link to apply

GUJCET 2025: Important instructions about photo and signature

Candidates are required to upload scanned images of photographs and signatures along with the application form.

The photo and signature should be in .jpg/.jpeg format and the resolution of scanned images should be 300 DPI (Dots per Inch) or above.

The scanned photos should be between 5 KB and 50 KB (dimensions (120px X 120 px) and should be clearly visible.

Candidates must take the photo before a white or a very light background.

The face should cover around 40 per cent of the photo.

The candidate should be directly looking to the camera while taking the photo.

The main features of the face must not be covered by hair, cloth, or shadow.

The forehead, eyes, nose, cheeks, lips, and chin should be clearly visible.

Candidates should not upload mobile phone photographs (including the signature).

Candidates should not wear dark or tinted glasses while taking the photo. Only clear glasses are permitted.

They should put the signature using black or dark blue ink on a white paper.

For more details, visit the official website of the GSHSEB.