GUJCET 2025 registration ends in 2 days, direct link to apply and other details

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will close the online registration window for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2025) in two days, on December 31. Candidates who have not applied for the exam yet can submit their forms at gujcet.gseb.org.

The application fee for GUJCET 2025 is ₹350.

Direct link to apply for GUJCET 2025

Candidates can pay the exam fee online using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking or from any SBI Branch through the SBlePay.

Candidates are allowed to apply for the test only after paying the exam fee.

GUJCET 2025: Important things to know before applying

Candidates are required to upload scanned images of photographs and signatures along with the application form. These documents should be in .jpg/.jpeg format. and th resolution of scanned images should be 300 DPI (Dots per Inch) or above.

The scanned images should be between 5 KB and 50 KB and (dimensions (120px X 120 px) and should be clearly visible.

The photograph must be taken before a white or a very light background.

Around per cent of the photograph's area should be occupied by the face, with a full-face view looking directly into the camera. The main features of the face must not be covered by hair, cloth, or shadow. The forehead, eyes, nose, cheeks, lip, and chin should be clearly visible.

Candidates are not allowed to upload mobile phone photographs (including the signature).

Do not wear spectacles with dark or tinted glasses while taking the photo. Only clear glasses are permitted.

Put your signature using black or dark blue ink on a white paper.

GUJCET 2025: How to submit applications

Visit the official website of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org.

Open the new candidate's registration tab.

Fill out the registration form and submit it.

Now, login to your account.

Pay the exam fee.

Fill out the application form.

Upload documents.

Review and submit your application form.

Save the confirmation page for later use.