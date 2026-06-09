ICSI CSEET October 2026 Exam Timetable: The timetable for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) October 2026 session has been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates can check the timetable on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET October 2026 exam timetable released at icsi.edu, complete schedule here (HT File Photo)

The official schedule, examination dates, subject-wise timings, and important details have been made available to candidates. As per the released timetable, examinations will be conducted between October 1 and October 6, 2026, with examination-free days being observed on October 2 and October 4.

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An additional 15 minutes of reading time has also been granted to examinees before the commencement of each examination. The complete schedule is provided below:

Date Day Timing Subject October 1, 2026 Thursday 2:30 PM – 5:45 PM Business Communication

October 2, 2026 Friday No Examination —

October 3, 2026 Saturday 2:30 PM – 5:45 PM Fundamentals of Accounting

October 4, 2026 Sunday No Examination —

October 5, 2026 Monday 2:30 PM – 5:45 PM Economic and Business Environment

October 6, 2026 Tuesday 2:30 PM – 4:45 PM Business Laws and Management (OMR Based)

According to the timetable, the examination process will commence with the Business Communication paper, while the concluding paper, Business Laws and Management, will be conducted in OMR-based mode. A reading period from 2:30 PM to 2:45 PM has been granted to candidates before the start of the examination.

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ICSI CSEET October 2026 exam timetable: How to download Candidates can download the CSEET October 2026 exam timetable by following these steps:

* Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

* Navigate to the Examination section available on the homepage.

* Click on the CSEET October 2026 Time Table link.

* The timetable PDF will be displayed on the screen.

* Review the examination dates, timings, and subjects carefully.

* Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

* Take a printout of the schedule, if required, for easy access during exam preparation.

The released schedule is intended to assist candidates in organising their preparation in a structured manner and ensuring that adequate time is allocated to each subject. All candidates have been advised to carefully review the timetable and remain updated with official notifications issued by ICSI.

Detailed timetable here