The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the ICSI CS December exam timetable for the Company Secretaries (CS) Executive and Professional Programme Examinations for the December 2026 session. It has been announced that the examinations will be conducted from December 21 2026, to December 28, 2026. ICSI CS December 2026 exam timetable released at icsi.edu, check exam schedule here

An examination timing of 02:00 PM to 05:15 PM has been prescribed for all papers, and an additional reading time of 15 minutes has been granted to examinees before the commencement of the examination. The Executive and Professional Programme examinations under the 2022 syllabus have been scheduled on separate dates according to the prescribed groups and subjects.

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On December 21, the paper on Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws for the Executive Programme and the paper on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) – Principles and Practice for the Professional Programme will be conducted.

On December 22, examinations in Capital Market and Securities Laws and Strategic Management and Corporate Finance will be held.

Company Law and Practice and Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances have been scheduled for December 23, 2026.

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Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws and Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency papers will be held on December 24, 2026.

No examination has been scheduled for 25 December 2026.

On December 26, 2026, papers on Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws and Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence will be conducted.

Tax Laws and Practice for the Executive Programme and Elective Paper 2 for the Professional Programme have been scheduled for December 27, 2026.

Various elective subjects have been offered under the open-book examination format, including Arbitration, Mediation and Conciliation, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Corporate Tax Planning, Labour Laws and Practice, Banking and Insurance – Laws and Practice, and Insolvency and Bankruptcy – Law and Practice.

On December 28, 2026, Corporate Accounting and Financial Management and Elective Paper 1 will be conducted. Multiple elective options, including CSR and Social Governance, Internal and Forensic Audit, Intellectual Property Rights – Law and Practice, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Cyber Security – Laws and Practice, Advanced Direct Tax Laws and Practice, and IFSCA Regulations, Listing and Compliances, have been made available.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.

Detailed Exam timetable here