IIFT MBA 2023: Registration date extended till November 24, check details here

competitive exams
Published on Nov 15, 2022 12:24 PM IST

IIFT MBA 2023 registration date has been extended the registration date till 5 pm of November 24.

ByHT Education Desk

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA 2023 registration date has been extended the registration date till 5 pm of November 24. Candidates can apply online through the official website at iift.nta.nic.in. The Correction Window will be activated from November 26 till November 30.

Direct link here

IIFT MBA 2023: How To Apply At Iift.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website at iift.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “IIFT MBA 2023-25 Registration”

Register and proceed with the application

Submit the application fee

Take a print out for further reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

For any queries or clarifications, please call the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at iiftmba-ib@nta.ac.in.

For any queries or clarifications, please call the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at iiftmba-ib@nta.ac.in.
Topics
iift registration

