close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / IIT JAM 2024 admit card releasing tomorrow at jam.iitm.ac.in, direct link here

IIT JAM 2024 admit card releasing tomorrow at jam.iitm.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 07, 2024 12:06 PM IST

IIT Madras to release admit card for IIT JAM 2024 on January 8.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will release the admit card for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2024 on January 8, 2024. Candidates appearing for the IIT JAM 2024 examination can download the admit card from the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in.

IIT JAM 2024 examination to be held on February 11(HT FIle)
IIT JAM 2024 examination to be held on February 11(HT FIle)

The IIT JAM 2024 examination will be held on February 11, 2024, and the JAM 2024 results will be released on March 22.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

JAM 2024 Examination will be conducted as a Computer Based Test in seven Test Papers namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

IIT JAM 2024 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of IIT JAM 2024 at jam.iitm.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the JAM 2024 admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the IIT JAM 2024 admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

IIT JAM 2024 test papers will have three objective types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out