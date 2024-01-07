IIT JAM 2024 admit card releasing tomorrow at jam.iitm.ac.in, direct link here

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will release the admit card for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2024 on January 8, 2024. Candidates appearing for the IIT JAM 2024 examination can download the admit card from the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in. IIT JAM 2024 examination to be held on February 11(HT FIle)

The IIT JAM 2024 examination will be held on February 11, 2024, and the JAM 2024 results will be released on March 22.

JAM 2024 Examination will be conducted as a Computer Based Test in seven Test Papers namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

IIT JAM 2024 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of IIT JAM 2024 at jam.iitm.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the JAM 2024 admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the IIT JAM 2024 admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

IIT JAM 2024 test papers will have three objective types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions.