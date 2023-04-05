Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Indian Army Agniveer exam admit card releasing today, know how to download

Indian Army Agniveer exam admit card releasing today, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 05, 2023 09:52 PM IST

Indian Army Agniveer examination from April 17, download admit cards at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army is releasing the admit card for Agniveer written examination today, April 5. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The admit card will be available till April 8.

The Online Computer-Based Written Examination (Online CEE) will be conducted from April 17 till April 26.

“Admit Card for Agnivver general Duty Category will be live in phases, Starting from 05 April till 08 April and for the other remaining Categories admit card will be made available from 11 April evening onwards”, reads the official website.

The selection process will comprise of two phases. Phase I will consist of the Online Common Entrance Examination at Computer Based Test Centers located throughout India, and Phase II will consist of the Recruitment Rally by AROs at the Rally Venue,

