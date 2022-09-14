JCECEB 2022 counselling process begins for JEE Main candidates, details here

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has begun the counselling procedure for those who qualified for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022). The deadline for the JCECE 2022 counselling process is September 20.Candidates can apply online for the counselling process at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

The first state merit list will be released on September 24.From September 21 to 22, candidates can make changes to the application. Check detailed notification here.

Direct link to apply

JCECE 2022 Counselling: How To Apply

Visit the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the JCECEB application link

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee and click on submit

Download, and take a print out for further reference.