May 23, 2024
New Delhi
JEE Advanced 2024: Here are the high-weightage chapters students need to glance ahead of the exam

ByNitin Viijay, New Delhi
May 23, 2024 04:42 PM IST

Gearing up to score good marks in the exam, students must be in full swing answering the mock test and solving previous year's papers.

With less than a week left for the JEE Advanced exam scheduled to be held on May 26, 2024, students must have already completed their syllabus. Gearing up to score good marks in the exam, they must be in full swing answering the mock test and solving previous year's papers.

To further fortify the preparation, solving the previous year's papers as much as possible can play a crucial role in improving the speed of the aspirants.(HT File Photo)
To further fortify the preparation, solving the previous year's papers as much as possible can play a crucial role in improving the speed of the aspirants.

But considering that lakhs of students appear for exams every year, it is very important to thoroughly go through the high-weightage chapters to stay ahead of the competitive curve. It can immensely help in improving the chances of scoring well in the exam, in turn enhancing the possibility of getting higher rank in the exam.

Therefore, working towards securing a seat in leading engineering colleges, let’s take a look at some of the high-weightage chapters for the JEE Advanced exam 2024.

Physics

While preparing for Physics, students should familiarise themselves with various units associated with physical quantities. They should keep their notes handy for revising the formulas and diagrams.

(i) Mechanics

(ii) Electrostatics & Magnetism

(iii) Optics

(iv) Modern Physics

(v) Thermodynamics

Also Read: Countdown begins: Last 14 Days Preparation Guide for JEE Advanced 2024

Chemistry

Chemistry is divided into Inorganic, Organic and Physical. While preparing for Chemistry, it is advisable to maintain notes for referring to formulas, reactions, and important facts.

Inorganic Chemistry

(i) Coordination compounds

(ii) Isolation of metals

(iii) d-block elements

(iv) p-block elements

(v) Chemical bonding and molecular structure

Organic Chemistry

(i) Biomolecules

(ii) Phenols

(iii) Amines

(iv) Alkyl Halides

(v) Ethers

Physical Chemistry

(i) Chemical Kinetics

(ii) Electrochemistry

(iii) Thermodynamics

(iv) Mole Concept

(v) Chemical and Ionic Equilibrium

Mathematics

Mathematics is an important section in the JEE Advanced exam. 68% of questions are covered from their class 12th Math in the Advanced exam. As a result, scoring well in the section can help the candidates get enough marks to qualify for the exam.

(i) Differential Calculus

(ii) Integral Calculus

(iii) Probability

(iv) Trigonometry

(v) Vector and 3D

(vi) Coordinate Geometry

(vii) Statistics

Also Read: JEE Advanced AAT 2024 exam centres announced, to be held at 7 IITs

Having looked at the important chapters for the JEE Advanced, aspirants shouldn't neglect other chapters. They should thoroughly cover the entire syllabus and take the help of notes full of diagrams, formulas, equations, etc. to revise effectively. To further fortify the preparation, solving the previous year's papers as much as possible can play a crucial role in improving the speed of the aspirants.

(Authored by Nitin Viijay, Founder & CEO of Motion Education. Views are personal)

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
JEE Advanced 2024: Here are the high-weightage chapters students need to glance ahead of the exam
