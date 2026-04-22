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JEE Advanced 2026: IIT JEE registration begins tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, here's how to apply

JEE Advanced 2026 registration process will begin on April 23, 2026. The steps to apply is given here. 

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 12:49 pm IST
By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
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Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee will begin the registration process for JEE Advanced 2026 on April 23, 2026. Candidates who are eligible to apply for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

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The registration link will be activated at 10 am tomorrow, April 23. The last date to apply is May 2, 2026 and the last date for fee payment of registered candidates is May 4, 2026.

The examination comprises two papers- Paper I and 2. Both papers are of 3 hours duration. Candidates will have to appear in both papers. Paper I will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, and Paper II will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

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The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2026 [JEE (Advanced) 2026] will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2026 (JAB 2026). The performance of a candidate in JEE (Advanced) 2026 will form the basis for admission to the Bachelors, Integrated Masters, and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level), mentioned in Clause 2, in all the IITs in the academic year 2026-27. The decisions of JAB 2026 will be final in all matters related to JEE (Advanced) 2026 and admission to IITs in the academic year 2026-27. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JEE.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Education Desk

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Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
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