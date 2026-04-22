JEE Advanced 2026: IIT JEE registration begins tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, here's how to apply

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee will begin the registration process for JEE Advanced 2026 on April 23, 2026. Candidates who are eligible to apply for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

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The registration link will be activated at 10 am tomorrow, April 23. The last date to apply is May 2, 2026 and the last date for fee payment of registered candidates is May 4, 2026.

The examination comprises two papers- Paper I and 2. Both papers are of 3 hours duration. Candidates will have to appear in both papers. Paper I will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, and Paper II will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

UP Home Guard Admit Card 2026 releasing today for April 25 exam at uppbpb.gov.in, here's how to download

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{{^usCountry}} Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2026 to apply for the exam. JEE Advanced 2026: How to apply {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2026 to apply for the exam. JEE Advanced 2026: How to apply {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on JEE Advanced 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on JEE Advanced 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Once registration is done, login to the account. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Once registration is done, login to the account. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Click on submit and your application is submitted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Click on submit and your application is submitted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

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SSC Steno Grade C, D Exam 2026: Final vacancies list released at ssc.gov.in, check here

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2026 [JEE (Advanced) 2026] will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2026 (JAB 2026). The performance of a candidate in JEE (Advanced) 2026 will form the basis for admission to the Bachelors, Integrated Masters, and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level), mentioned in Clause 2, in all the IITs in the academic year 2026-27. The decisions of JAB 2026 will be final in all matters related to JEE (Advanced) 2026 and admission to IITs in the academic year 2026-27. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JEE.

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