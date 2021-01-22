JEE Main 2021: Registration window closing tomorrow, check syllabus here

The online registration window for JEE Main 2021 is closing on Saturday, January 23. Candidates who have not yet registered for the exam can online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the registration fee is January 24.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has also uploaded the syllabus for JEE Main exam on the website. Candidates can download the PDF of JEE Main 2021 syllabus from the official website.

NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2021 examination in 4 cycles this year. The first cycle is scheduled to be conducted from February 23 to 26, 2021. The second cycle of exam will be held from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which is scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth cycle will be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.

Previous Next of 1 Page:





How to apply for JEE Main 2021:

Visit NTA’s JEE Main official website at jeemain.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, ‘Apply for JEE Main April 2021’

If you are a registered user click on ‘login to apply’

If you are a new user, you need to register yourself.

Click on the ‘proceed to apply’ link appearing under the ‘Fresh user’ tab on the left side.

Fill in the required details asked in the form

Scan and upload images

Pay the application fee and submit