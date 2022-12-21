JEE Main 2023 session 1 close to Assam and Bihar board exams, students worried

Many board exam students in Assam and Bihar are worried about the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023, as dates of their higher secondary final examination are clashing/too close to the entrance test schedule announced by National Testing Agency (NTA).

In Assam, the Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will hold HS 2nd year Practical exams from January 25 to February 15. If this schedule is followed, Science stream students will have to appear for their practicals during the first session of JEE Main 2023.

In Bihar, Intermediate final exams will begin on February 1 with the Mathematics paper, a must-have for engineering aspirants. This exam is scheduled just a day after JEE Main session 1.

As per the schedule announced by NTA, the first session of JEE Mains 2023 is scheduled for January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31. February 1, 2 and 3 are reserved dates.

The second session will take place on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12 (reserved dates: February 13 and 15).

Worried that there is no gap between board and JEE Main exams, students have demanded that the first session of JEE Main be postponed to a later date. A num have raised their concerns on Twitter as well. Here is a compilation of such tweets:

#postponejanattempt -BIHAR BOARD Exam,ASSAM /CBSE and OTHER BOARDS PRACT EXAMS , PreBoards Clash with "JEE MAIN 1st Attempt Dates i.e. 24-31 JAN."



-NDA SSB Interviews 23-27 JAN.

So Please #postponejanattempt — AkshatD (@AkshatD1818333) December 19, 2022

@DG_NTA it's my humble request to conduct jee mains on24/25jan in bihar. If it's on 31jan we will have lot of problems because our bihar board exams are starting from 1feb and to travel from patna to bihar board exam centre will at least take 5-6hrs of train journey.#jeemains2023 — nerdy.simp (@nerdy_simp) December 20, 2022

We want justice no gap between jee last shift and Bihar board 12th exam...

Please #postponejeemains2023 #nta #bseb pic.twitter.com/Ts4cWRSFuf — Bhanu Jha (@BhanuJh16398181) December 19, 2022

ESPECIALLY CLASS 12 ASSAM STUDENTS ARE HAVING PRACTICALS FROM 25JANUARY TO 15 FEBRUARY JEE MAINS FIRST ATTEMPT ENDS ON 31JANUARY 2023 WHILE CLASS12 BIHAR BOARD THEORY EXAMINATION IS STARTING FROM 1 FEBRUARY

Postpone #JEEMain2023 in April@DG_NTA @PMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia #JEE2023 — Ratnesh (@Ratnesh55861957) December 17, 2022

There is no official word yet from NTA, BSEB or AHSEC regarding students' demands.