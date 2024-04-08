JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: April 8 exam begins soon, BE/BTech paper in 2 shifts

JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the first shift of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024 session 2) scheduled for April 8 at 9 am. The paper will continue untill 12 pm. The second shift is scheduled for 3 pm to 6 pm. Admit cards for the JEE Main April 8 examination can be downloaded from the NTA website, jeemain.nta.ac.in....Read More

This year, around 12.57 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Main session 2 exam. For the Engineering (BE/BTech) course, the exam started on April 4 and will end on April 9. For Architecture and Planning, the test will be held in a single shift on April 12.

To appear in JEE Main, candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card and other required documents. They must also follow the dress code and reporting time mentioned on the hall tickets.

Read: JEE Main 2024 Session 2: 1 case of impersonation & 9 cases of use of unfair means caught

The agency has asked candidates who did not register through the DigiLocker/ABC ID (or chose authentication through non-Aadhaar options)to report at least one hour earlier to have their biometrics recorded at the exam centres.

After each shift ends, students can check the JEE Main paper analysis here. Follow this live blog for the latest updates.