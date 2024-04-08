JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: April 8 exam begins soon, BE/BTech paper in 2 shifts
JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the first shift of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024 session 2) scheduled for April 8 at 9 am. The paper will continue untill 12 pm. The second shift is scheduled for 3 pm to 6 pm. Admit cards for the JEE Main April 8 examination can be downloaded from the NTA website, jeemain.nta.ac.in....Read More
This year, around 12.57 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Main session 2 exam. For the Engineering (BE/BTech) course, the exam started on April 4 and will end on April 9. For Architecture and Planning, the test will be held in a single shift on April 12.
To appear in JEE Main, candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card and other required documents. They must also follow the dress code and reporting time mentioned on the hall tickets.
The agency has asked candidates who did not register through the DigiLocker/ABC ID (or chose authentication through non-Aadhaar options)to report at least one hour earlier to have their biometrics recorded at the exam centres.
After each shift ends, students can check the JEE Main paper analysis here. Follow this live blog for the latest updates.
JEE Main 2024 live updates: These candidates must report early
While applying for JEE Main 2024 session 2, the candidates had the option to register through the DigiLocker/ABC ID. Those who did not opt for it, or went with authentication through non-Aadhar options must report at the exam venue at least one hour ahead to have their biometrics recorded.
There is also a dress code for the JEE Main examination and certain types of clothes and objects are not permitted inside the examination hall unless it is an exceptional case of religion or custom. Those who wear specific attires due to religious or customary reasons must also report in advance so that proper frisking can take place.
JEE Main 2024 live updates: April 8 shift 1 exam from 9 am
The first shift of the JEE Main 2024 April 8 exam will begin at 9 am. The paper is three hours long, and it will end at 12 pm. The second shift is scheduled for 3 pm to 6 pm.