JEE Main 2024 Session 2: 1 case of impersonation & 9 cases of use of unfair means caught

The National Testing Agency (NTA) in an official notification informed that 01 case of impersonation and 09 cases of Unfair Means (UFM) were caught during the conduct of the JEE (Main) 2024 Session -2 Examination across the country. NTA also informed that a detailed plan was chalked out to execute the smooth conduct of the examination. (Hindustan Times)

“The National Testing Agency has deployed AI tools, iFace to ascertain the identity of candidates through cross-verifying the photo on the admit card with the live photograph of the candidate that is taken at the exam center, mandatory frisking, EKYC etc,” said NTA.

NTA also informed that a detailed plan was chalked out to execute the smooth conduct of the examination. Control Rooms for Strict Vigil and monitoring were set up, live feeds from cameras installed in each of the Exam rooms/Labs are being closely monitored by Virtual Observers who generated real-time alerts.

A big pool of functionaries has been deployed by the agency to provide biometric, frisking, CCTV and Jammer Services. Besides the officers and their own observers, virtual observers and flying squads are also involved to facilitate the smooth conduct of the examination.

“Even, if a candidate goes for bio-break/toilet, he/she should undergo the mandatory frisking and biometric again. Therefore, candidates are again advised not to move during the examination and should not indulge in talking/peeping or assisting others in the Examination. Such an act may lead to the cancellation of the candidature and debarring the candidate for the current year and in the future from appearing in the exam, and it invites to initiation of criminal proceedings/strict action against the wrong-doer,” informed NTA.

Candidates were also informed that NTA conducts a post-examination analysis of the responses of the treated group with respect to cheating behaviour associated with the exam by observational data, interesting statistical approaches etc.

NTA said there may be the use of non-intrusive technology to identify collaboration, the question-attempting Logs are also analysed to identify the suspicious similarities between submitted responses. Warning candidates to not resort to unfair means, NTA said that candidates’ examination logs, behaviour and CCTV recordings are also being examined of such candidates.

